Bahrainis protest against Al-Khalifa on elections eve

SHAFAQNA- Bahrainis took to the streets on Friday (11 Nov 2022) on the eve of the sham elections to protest the electoral process and announce that they are boycotting the election. The demonstrators demanded that the sham elections be boycotted, seeing as that they serve the political trajectory of the ruling class, which is the normalization of ties with the Israeli occupation. Bahraini Scholar Issa Qassem told the people of Bahrain that the elections constitute a test of the populace’s awareness, explaining that to elect means opening the door for Bahraini-citizenship-bearing Israelis to vote for parliament members.

Source: ABNA