UN agrees to request ICJ opinion on Israel’s West Bank occupation

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations (UN) agrees to ask International Court of Justice (ICJ) opinion on Israel’s West Bank occupation.

The United Nations voted on Friday in favour of getting a legal opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian West Bank.

Nicaragua submitted the motion on behalf of the Palestinian Authority (PA), which does not have full UN membership.

The motion passed with 98 votes in favour, 17 against and 52 abstentions. The US, Israel, Australia, Austria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Italy and Germany were among the countries to oppose the motion. The UK abstained.

Source : middleeastmonitor