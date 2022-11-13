English
Bahrain holds parliamentary election without opposition candidates

SHAFAQNA-Rights groups say whatever the outcome of Bahrain’s election, no real change will follow despite record number of female candidates.

More than 330 candidates, including a record 73 women, are competing to join the 40-seat council of representatives – the lower house of parliament that advises King Hamad, who has ruled since his father died in March 1999.

This is up from the 293 people – including 41 women – who ran for parliament in the last election in 2018.

Queues formed outside some of the kingdom’s 55 polling stations before they opened at 8am (5am GMT).

