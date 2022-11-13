English
IFRC’s report highlights Afghan challenges

IFRC highlights Afghan challenges

SHAFAQNA-The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in a recent report highlighted Afghanistan’s economic, humanitarian and climate crisis.

The report said that there are five main drivers of humanitarian need whose impact will continue to be felt for the next six months and beyond, which include persistent severe drought and climate shocks, food insecurity, economic shocks; constrained access to services, and protection concerns.

“Effects of the 2021/2022 drought continue to increase as conditions persist nationwide. Another La Nina means the drought may persist into 2023, causing further suffering in communities that are already struggling,” the report reads.

Source : tolonews

