Saudi Arabia: Wife of jailed rights activist raises alarm about his life

SHAFAQNA- The wife of a prominent jailed Saudi Arabian political activist and academician expresses deep concern over the fate of her husband.

Maha Al-Qahtani, who is based in the United States, said she spoke to her husband, Mohammad Al-Qahtani, by phone “once or twice a day for 10 years” since he was taken into Saudi custody in 2013.

“He was pushing us to move on and enjoy our time. He did not abandon his responsibilities as a father and husband, even in prison,” she added.

