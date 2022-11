SHAFAQNA-An explosion on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue Sunday left at least six people dead and 53 others injured, the city’s governor said.

The wounded are being treated, Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter.

He said the blast occurred at around 4.20 p.m. local time, with police and emergency officials sent to the scene. The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Source: aa

