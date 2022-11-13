English
Qatari activists ‘shocked’ over Tel Aviv direct flights for World Cup 2022

SHAFAQNA-Qatari activists have expressed their shock over Doha’s approval of direct flights between Israel and Qatar, who do not hold formal diplomatic ties.
Authorities in Doha said the move does not reflect Qatar’s stance towards normalisation.
“It has come as a shock to us that days leading to the World Cup, Qatar has entered new territories of normalisation with the announcement that direct flights will now operate between apartheid Israel and Doha,” Qatar Youth Against Normalisation (QAYON), a vocal group of 24 members that are mostly Qataris, said late on Thursday.

Source : dohanews

