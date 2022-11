SHAFAQNA-An international Quran competition kicked off in Germany on Friday with the participation of Quran memorizers from 33 countries.

The city of Hamburg is hosting the Quranic event, organized by the An-Nour Quran Memorization Institute affiliated to Kuwait Islamic charity society, Maarib Press reported.

Daniel Abedi, director of the institute, registration for the competition had concluded on October 20.

