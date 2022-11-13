Officials from Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine visit Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA-A host of officials from Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine in Najaf have visited Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine in Mashhad.

Visiting Imam Reza holy shrine’s Institute of Artistic Creations, a group of Imam Ali holy shrine’s officials explored avenues for additional bilateral cooperation between the two holy shrines.

Speaking on the sideline of his visit, Maher Hamid, head of Iraqi delegation and advisor of Imam Ali shrine’s custodian in strategic affairs, said: “This visit would be a starting point for shared collaboration between the two shrines, the outcomes of which will upgrade interactions between the two nations as well”.

Hamid added: “Imam Reza holy shrine’s institute of Artistic Creations has had wide range of activities in the area of art and it has had great advancement. Using old and blessed data-x-items of the holy shrine are really interesting.”

Source : IQNA