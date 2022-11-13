World Cup 2022: International security forces arrive in Qatar

SHAFAQNA-Thirteen nations, including the US, UK, Turkey, France, Germany and Pakistan, are sending security personnel to Qatar in an effort to bolster security at the FIFA World Cup tournament in November.

The forces have already started arriving through the country’s borders, ensuring maximum protection ahead of the kick-off in less than a week.

On Friday, two British ships from the UK arrived at the Umm Al-Houl Naval Base as part of a joint cooperation between both nations. The ships, Bangor and Guardian, were received by the Amiri Naval Forces, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA).

