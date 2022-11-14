King of Jordan: Solution to Palestinian issue begins with end to Israeli occupation

SHAFAQNA- Abdullah II, King of Jordan, said that the solution of the Palestinian issue begins with the end of the Israeli occupation, and this is at the top of their priorities.

Emphasizing on continuing to play a central role in the region in line with the rapid global developments, he said: “Jordan benefits from a specific geopolitical position, which should be taken advantage of by creating extensive Arab and regional partnerships in order to realize common interests.”

Referring to the focus of Jordan’s pivotal role on supporting the Palestinian cause, Abdullah II added that in commitment to our historical responsibility, we continue our role in protecting and caring for Islamic and Christian holy places in Jerusalem.

The King of Jordan said: “The lack of a horizon for a political solution should not stop us from continuing our efforts to achieve the legitimate rights of the Palestinians. Economic empowerment is not a substitute for a political solution.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian