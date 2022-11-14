World leaders condemn terror attack in Istanbul

SHAFAQNA- World leaders have condemned terror attack on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue that left at least six people dead and 81 injured. Turkish authorities said the blast is considered a terrorist act and a female attacker detonated the bomb.

“It smells like terrorism,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a news conference before leaving for a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The person who left the bomb that caused the explosion on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue has been arrested, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said early Monday.

“Our assessment is that the order for the deadly terror attack came from Ayn al-Arab in northern Syria, where the PKK/YPG has its Syrian headquarters,” said Soylu.

The footage came to light on Monday showing Turkish security forces as they caught a suspect thought to be behind a deadly blast on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue

Authorities uncovered that the suspect, whose initials are A.A., is a 23-year-old Syrian national who entered Türkiye through the Afrin area in north western Syria.

World leaders condemn

Messages of condolence were also sent by EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “Shocking images from Istanbul. My thoughts and deepest condolences to all those affected & to the Turkish people. #NATO stands in solidarity with our Ally Türkiye.”

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin also sent a condolence message to Erdogan, conveying his “deepest” condolences and “sincere sympathy and support” to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all the wounded.

“We reaffirm our readiness for the closest cooperation with our Turkish partners in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” Putin said. French President Emmanuel Macron said the Turkish people were struck in their hearts, by Istanbul.

To the Turks: we share your pain. We stand with you in the fight against terrorism,” Macron tweeted.

“I have learned with deep anguish about the explosion at Istiklal Avenue in the heart of Istanbul,” Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter.

“(The) government and the people of Pakistan express deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Türkiye at the loss of precious lives and send prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a Twitter message condoled with the Turkish government and people over the deadly terrorist attack in Istanbul.

Amirabdollahian sympathized with the victims of the deadly attack and strongly condemned the terrorist act targeting innocent people in Istanbul. Terrorism is condemned both in Taksim Square, Shahcheragh, or anywhere else in the world, he added.

The Gulf Cooperation Council and the foreign ministries of Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Germany, India, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Greece also expressed condolences.

Turkish people on social media blast New York Times for its ‘scandalous’ headline

“Of the tens of millions of tourists from around the world who visit Turkey each year, many spend time in the area where Sunday’s bombing took place,” the newspaper said in a tweet, referring to Istiklal Street, the scene of the bombing.

One user, Marcos Moschovidis, called the coverage “cold reporting.” “Focusing on tourism (and thereby implicitly saying the whole country is not safe) instead of on the innocent dead and injured is truly horrific and cold reporting.

Source: aa, IRNA