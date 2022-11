SHAFAQNA-Egyptian jails hold an estimated 65,000 political prisoners, arrested for their opposition to the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, according to a study released by the Arabic Network for Human Rights in March 2021.

Below are 21 profiles of detainees whose cases rights groups and activists have highlighted in recent weeks, calling on Sisi to release them.

Source : middleeasteye