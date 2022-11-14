English
Al-Wefaq Deputy S-G: Percentage of participation in Bahrain’s elections didn’t exceed 35 percent

Bahrain's elections

SHAFAQNA-Sheikh Hussein Al-Daihi, deputy Secretary-General of Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, pointed out that the participation rate in the elections did not exceed 35 percent.

In a speech at the end of the legislative elections in Bahrain, which he described as sham, Sheikh Al-Daihi thanked the Bahraini people for their victory in exposing the falsity of the electoral process, despite threats and the various methods of intimidation practiced by the regime. The people of Bahrain proved once again that they are conscious, able to accurately diagnose, have a solid will and strong determination, and have passed the test with remarkable success.

Source: Bahrain Mirror

