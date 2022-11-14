Saudi Arabia: Nearly 2m pilgrims perform Umrah

SHAFAQNA-Almost 2 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from around the world to perform the lesser pilgrimage, Umrah, since the start of the Umrah season on 30 July.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the air, land and sea ports in the kingdom recorded the arrival of 1,964,964 pilgrims from outside the country. The ten-month Umrah season will end just before the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Pilgrims from Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country in the world, formed the majority of foreign pilgrims at 551,410. Pakistan came second with 370,083 pilgrims, followed by India with 230,794 pilgrims. More than 150,000 pilgrims came from neighbouring Iraq, while 101,657 arrived from Egypt.

Source : middleeastmonitor

