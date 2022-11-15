English
[Video] World’s biggest cruise ship unveils in Saudi Arabia

0
SHAFAQNA- The world’s biggest cruise ship called “Pangeous” is going to be unveiled in Saudi Arabia.

This cruise ship that Saudis have spent more than 5 billion dollars for it can accommodate 60,000 persons. In other words, it is a floating city that is similar to a tortoise and has coastal clubs, villa and commercial centers.
According to this report, Pangeous has been built by Lazzarini Company. It is more than 18,000 feet long and more than 2,000 feet wide and its speed is equal to 5 knots (each knot is equal to 1,852 km/h). It has five electric motors.

Source: Persian Version

www.shafaqna.com

