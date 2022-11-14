English
England: Veils ripped from Muslim women’s faces in Birmingham

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim woman has spoken of vile Islamophobic abuse in which friends had veils ripped from their faces and were threatened with burning if they covered up again. The incident in Birmingham, England deterred her friends from wearing their veils in the future.

But Meena Bibi said despite verbal, and physical abuse, she, and other Muslim women should be openly proud of their faith. Speaking during Islamophobia Awareness Month, which runs throughout November, said the bigots would never win and deter her from her own faith.

