Germany: Muslim community worried about rise in Islamophobic attacks

SHAFAQNA- Muslim community worried about rise in Islamophobic attacks. German authorities registered at least 662 Islamophobic crimes in 2021.

There were more than 46 mosques attacked and at least 17 people were injured because of anti-Muslim violence.

Suleyman Demir, project director at the anti-discrimination group, Inssan, said attacks on Muslims and mosques have seen a rise following the coronavirus pandemic and the situation is serious as Germany is facing economic difficulties.

“The statistics have definitely increased, especially for women who wear a headscarf,” Demir told Anadolu Agency.

