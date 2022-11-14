Turkey rejects USA’s condolences over Istanbul attack

SHAFAQNA- Turkey on Monday (14 Nov 2022) rejected USA’s condolences over the death of six people in a bomb attack in Istanbul that Ankara blamed on an outlawed Kurdish militant group.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan often accuses Washington of supplying weapons to Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, deemed as “terrorists” by Ankara.

“We do not accept the USA’s Embassy’s message of condolences. We reject it,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in televised comments.

Meanwhile, a Turkish official declined comment on reports of USA-Russian talks in Turkey on Monday, but said Ankara was working with some countries against terrorism, including a Sunday’s blast in Istanbul.

Source: arabnews