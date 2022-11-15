Qatar to Europe ahead of World Cup 2022: We won’t tolerate racism & hate speech

SHAFAQNA-Qatar will not tolerate “racism and hate speech” targeting Qatari people and the national team, Qatar’s labour minister said during a heated debate on human rights with members of the European Parliament.

“We do not want to close the door to constructive criticism,”Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri said during a meeting of the Parliament’s subcommittee on human rights. “However, there should not be any politicising.”

The meeting comes amid growing criticism, primarily from Western media, as well as reports from rights groups, about Qatar’s record of human rights violations, particularly with regard to migrant workers.

Source : dohanews