English
International Shia News Agency

Qatar to Europe ahead of World Cup 2022: We won’t tolerate racism & hate speech

0
racism & hate speech

SHAFAQNA-Qatar will not tolerate “racism and hate speech” targeting Qatari people and the national team, Qatar’s labour minister said during a heated debate on human rights with members of the European Parliament.

“We do not want to close the door to constructive criticism,”Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri said during a meeting of the Parliament’s subcommittee on human rights. “However, there should not be any politicising.”

The meeting comes amid growing criticism, primarily from Western media, as well as reports from rights groups, about Qatar’s record of human rights violations, particularly with regard to migrant workers.

Source : dohanews

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

World Cup 2022: International security forces arrive in Qatar

asadian

Qatar renews support for UN’s counter-terrorism efforts

asadian

Qatari activists ‘shocked’ over Tel Aviv direct flights for World Cup 2022

asadian

World Cup 2022 set to hit all-time record revenue

asadian

World Cup 2022: Pakistan sends thousands of soldiers to help Qatar with security

asadian

UN’s experts: Sweden must step up efforts to fight systemic racism

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.