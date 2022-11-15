English
British political scientist: More discrimination awaits Muslims under UK’s new prime minister

SHAFAQNA-Rishi Sunak, UK’s new prime minister, is guilty of using discriminatory rhetoric against Muslims, and under his government, “more discrimination” awaits Muslims, according to a British political scientist.

Suella Braverman, Sunak’s choice for home secretary, came under fire late last month after branding people seeking asylum in the UK – many with darker skin, often from Muslim countries – an “invasion,” but she has remained at her post, despite the xenophobic remarks.

Braverman’s remarks as well as Sunak’s remarks about Islam and extremism show the direction of the government’s immigration policies, said Muhammed Cagri Bilir of the University of Leeds’ School of Politics and International Studies.

