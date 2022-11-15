US: Election deniers lose key races in midterm elections 2022

SHAFAQNA-Election deniers lost closely watched contests in swing states and failed to gain new ground in about 95 percent of statewide races.

In the run-up to the US midterm elections, a trend emerged that set off alarm bells for those concerned about the stability of United States democracy.

An estimated 345 Republican candidates embraced the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump through massive fraud, according to an analysis by the Brookings Institution, a Washington, DC-based think-tank.

Source : aljazeera