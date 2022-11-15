English
International Shia News Agency

US: Election deniers lose key races in midterm elections 2022

0
Election deniers

SHAFAQNA-Election deniers lost closely watched contests in swing states and failed to gain new ground in about 95 percent of statewide races.

In the run-up to the US midterm elections, a trend emerged that set off alarm bells for those concerned about the stability of United States democracy.

An estimated 345 Republican candidates embraced the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump through massive fraud, according to an analysis by the Brookings Institution, a Washington, DC-based think-tank.

Source : aljazeera

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:
American Muslims take leap forward in midterm elections 2022

Related posts

Palestinians urge USA to cancel plans to build embassy in Jerusalem on stolen land

asadian

USA: 23-year-old American Muslim woman wins midterm election 2022

asadian

American Muslims take leap forward in midterm elections 2022

asadian

USA: Aipac & pro-Israel groups spend big in midterm elections 2022

asadian

USA: CAIR urges American Muslims to vote in midterm elections

asadian

USA: Republican candidate apologises for his tweet targeting Muslims

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.