SHAFAQNA- UK heightened mosque visits amid stricter immigration program.

According to the Independent, immigration officials in the Uk have heightened visits to religious centers in order to take severe measures against illegal immigration.

Since 2019, authorities have increased their visits to mosques, temples and churches that aimed to target illegal immigrants. This is part of the “hostile environment” strategy that was launched to make illegal staying in the UK as difficult as possible.

Scheduling a religious premises operation has been criticized by Mary Atkinson, Policy Advisor for the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants. She said: the government should stop running the workshops and put an end to the hostile environment; thereby, all can obtain the required public services. Breaching the holiness of faith spaces and using them to pursue worshippers by the Home Office is so shocking. In most cases, people thought they receive help but instead they are advised that leaving the UK is better.

However, a Home Office spokesperson told that the right to seek information from immigration officials on their stay in the UK or receive practical support for voluntary returning to home is granted to people by our community engagement surgeries.