Israel refuses to cooperate with FBI probe into killing of Abu Akleh

SHAFAQNA-The US Justice Department (DOJ) informed the Israeli Justice Ministry about the FBI’s probe into killing of Abu Akleh, but Israeli defence Minister Benny Gantz said Israel will not cooperate in the probe.

The FBI has opened an investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh six months since the harrowing incident.

The US Justice Department (DOJ) informed the Israeli Justice Ministry about the FBI’s probe, five sources privy to the matter including Tel Aviv officials confirmed to Axios.

However, angered Israeli defence Minister Benny Gantz described the DOJ’s decision as “a mistake”, saying Israel will not cooperate in the probe.

“I have delivered a message to US representatives that we stand by the IDF’s soldiers, that we will not cooperate with an external investigation, and will not enable intervention to internal investigations,” said Gantz.

Source : dohanews