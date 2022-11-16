SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh “becomes eco-friendly” for COP27 with electric buses and solar-power installations.

The Egyptian host city of Sharm El-Sheikh became eco-friendly in every respect before the 27th UN Climate Change Conference.

Yasmine Fouad, Egypt’s minister of environment said: we have four main components, i.e., sustainable transport that are the eco-friendly modes of transportation; solid waste management system; elaborating on renewable energy; and resource efficiency.

Also, Sharm El-Sheikh has been decorated with more green spaces. A fleet of 110 buses that are equipped with air conditioning, electric map displays and facilities for passengers with disabilities arrived on the city streets in October.

Eco-friendly taxis powered by natural gas equipped with smart pay systems will be available too. A major global contributor to greenhouse gas emissions is petrol engine vehicles. Advancement of battery technology and investing in roadside charging stations have contributed to improve the affordability and popularity of electric vehicles.

Moreover, electric buses will clean and sterilize the streets and public squares and there will be special trash containers for food waste and recyclable materials.

Heba Maatouk, a ministry of environment spokesperson said: rationalizing the consumption of energy and water in hotels and shifting to clean energy to reduce the negative effects of the hotel industry on the environment and reduction of expenses are taken into account as the latest necessities in ecotourism.

The Green Star Hotel is a national green certification and capacity- building program that is operated by the Egyptian Hotel Association and controlled by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism. Through this certificate, hotels can achieve international recognition for boosting their environment performance and social standards while eliminating operational costs.

Sharm El-Sheikh is regarded as an inspiring example of what is possible when the environment is prioritized.