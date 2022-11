SHAFAQNA-Imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah has ended his weeks-long hunger strike, his sister Mona Seif has said, posting a letter from him on Twitter.

In the letter written Monday evening but shared by Seif on Tuesday, Abd el-Fattah confirmed that he had broken his hunger strike, telling his family that he would “explain everything on Thursday” when they are scheduled to meet.

Source : aljazeera