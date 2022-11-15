English
How much money will players and clubs get for playing at World cup 2022?

SHAFAQNA-FIFA allocates millions to payout home clubs, national teams, and players.

The World cup will kick off on Sunday, with Qatar facing Ecuador in the opening game.

Footballers, national teams and clubs will be the central characters of this World Cup and many fans will wonder just how much their role models will earn for their participation.

Clubs around the world who also let go of footballers to allow them to play in the global tournament will also earn compensation from FIFA.

FIFA revealed earlier this year that the tournament champions will receive a record $42 million, a $6 million rise from 2018 and a startling $27 million increase from the 2006 World Cup.

Source :  dohanews

