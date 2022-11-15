UAE opens Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque replica in Indonesia

SHAFAQNA- A replica of Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque was opened in Indonesia’s Solo on Monday , according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) .

The mosque is a copy of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, with the addition of some traditional Indonesian designs, decorations and the use of local materials.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indonesian President Joko Widodo signed the commemorative plaque for the opening, which will be hung in the mihrab.

Joko Widodo said the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo thanked the UAE for the “exceptional monument” that reflected the deeply-rooted relations and common values between both countries.