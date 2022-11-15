English
International Shia News Agency

UAE opens Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque replica in Indonesia

0

SHAFAQNA- A replica of Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque was opened in Indonesia’s Solo on Monday ,  according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) .

The mosque is a copy of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, with the addition of some traditional Indonesian designs, decorations and the use of local materials.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indonesian President Joko Widodo signed the commemorative plaque for the opening, which will be hung in the mihrab.

Joko Widodo said the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo thanked the UAE for the “exceptional monument” that reflected the deeply-rooted relations and common values between both countries.

Source: Siasat Daily

Related posts

UAE’s President invites Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi

asadian

Umrah 2022: Indonesia & Iraq have highest attendance

asadian

Indonesia: Giant dome collapses as fire engulfs Mosque in Jakarta

asadian

Indonesia: Issuance of ‘Halal Certificates’ require SIHALAL registration

asadian

UAE reinstates envoy to Iran after six-year absence

asadian

UAE calls on UN to use name ‘Daesh’ for the terrorist group

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.