One in five UK Muslims have used food banks due to rising cost of living

SHAFAQNA-Around one in five UK Muslims have had to resort to food banks since last August due to the rising cost of living, according to a new report.

Research by Muslim Census found that more than half of British Muslims struggled to pay at least one of their household bills, with a further 65% having to incur some form of debt to manage day-to-day expenses.

According to several reports, around 50% of Britain’s Muslim population is considered to live in poverty, compared to 18% of the national population.

Source : .anandmarket