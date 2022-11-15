English
International Shia News Agency

One in five UK Muslims have used food banks due to rising cost of living

0
UK Muslims

SHAFAQNA-Around one in five UK Muslims have had to resort to food banks since last August due to the rising cost of living, according to a new report.

Research by Muslim Census found that more than half of British Muslims struggled to pay at least one of their household bills, with a further 65% having to incur some form of debt to manage day-to-day expenses.

According to several reports, around 50% of Britain’s Muslim population is considered to live in poverty, compared to 18% of the national population.

Source : .anandmarket

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

British political scientist: More discrimination awaits Muslims under UK’s new prime minister

asadian

England: Veils ripped from Muslim women’s faces in Birmingham

asadian

England: Muslim women unit football and faith in sisterhood club

asadian

England: Donations collected to repair vandalized Mosque at Sparkhill

asadian

UK will not move its embassy to Jerusalem

asadian

England: Mosque in York Shortlisted for Annual Beacon Mosque Awards 2022

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.