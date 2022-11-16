English
G-20 calls for Russia’s ‘complete, unconditional withdrawal’ from Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-In a joint declaration, G20 leaders on Wednesday called for Russia’s “complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine.”

The declaration, adopted at G-20 Bali Summit in Indonesia, said that “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine,” and the war is “causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy – constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks.”

“It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability,” G-20 members said.

Source : aa

