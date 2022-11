SHAFAQNA- Former USA’s President has announced he will run for the United States presidency again in 2024 despite facing multiple criminal investigations.

Donald Trump launched the bid — his third for the presidency — on Tuesday (15 Nov 2022) evening at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a week after elections in which Republicans failed to win as many seats in Congress as they had hoped.

Source: aljazeera

