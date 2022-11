SHAFAQNA- A Canadian Muslim charity wants to provide a haven for displaced Syrians by building a village for them in Syria.

Hope Village Project would see 500 homes, a hospital, Mosque and school built at an estimate cost of CAN$2,250,00 (US$1.7 million) through money raised by Human Concern International (HCI).

The ambitious project would be constructed in the Al-Bab or Afrin region to provide permanent shelter for the displaced Syrians.

Source: aa

