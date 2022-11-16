English
Iraq: 3 people injured in Baghdad International Airport fire

SHAFAQNA- Three people suffered minor suffocation as a result of a fire that broke out on Tuesday (15 Nov 2022) at Baghdad International Airport, but flights were not affected.

Videos posted on social media showed flames reaching the ceiling of the airport near the check-in counters in one of the passenger halls which were filled with smoke.

An official in the Civil Defense Directorate mentioned that the fire lasted for a few minutes and three people were treated for suffocation.

Source: iraqinews

