Sweden bans Islamic schools

SHAFAQNA- The Swedish government continues to close Islamic academic institutions in an attempt to push “anti-Islamic rhetoric” and “stop privatization” in education.

Earlier this year, the Nordic country’s education minister at the time, Lena Axelsson Kjellblum, told a press conference that her government had presented a bill aimed at “banning the establishment of so-called independent religious schools”.

The bill essentially prevents the schools from expanding by increasing enrolment or opening new branches from 2024 onwards.

