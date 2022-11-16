English
Bahrain: Al-Khawaja faces fresh charges over prison protests

SHAFAQNA- One of Bahrain’s most prominent human rights defenders, Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja who is already serving a life sentence faces a series of fresh charges over his protests from prison.

Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja, 61, who was imprisoned in 2011 after leading peaceful protests calling for fundamental freedoms in the kingdom, will be tried on Wednesday over the first of at least three new charges.

Al-Khawaja has told his family that each of the charges is linked to his protests over conditions in Jau Prison where he has been held for nearly 12 years.

Source: middleeasteye

