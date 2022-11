SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about “Qiblah in Non-Muslim Countries”

Question & Answer

Question: In which direction should Muslims of Los Angeles who live in west of America perform their prayers in order to be correctly aligned towards the Qiblah? Albeit famous Qiblah-finders like “Razm Ara” and others show the direction of the Qibla for New York which is situated on the east coast of America. The Qibla for Los Angeles which is a six–hour-flight from New York cannot be found using these devices. This is why people don’t know exactly what their duty is, and they perform their prayers toward just any direction according to the verse “اَیْنَمَا تُوَلُّوا فَثَمَّ وَجْهُ اللَّهِ”1 (so whithersoever you turn, there is the face of Allah (SWT)) What is the duty of these people?