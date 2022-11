SHAFAQNA- EU has called for an immediate investigation into the Israel killing of 15-year-old Palestinian, Fulla Masalmeh in northern occupied West Bank.

In a statement issued yesterday, the European Union offered its sincere condolences to the Masalmeh family, adding that Fulla was supposed to celebrate her 16th birthday yesterday, “but was tragically killed by gunfire from Israeli soldiers near Ramallah yesterday [Monday 14 Nov 2022].”

Source: middleeastmonitor

