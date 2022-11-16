English
Bahrain: Judge Responsible for elections supervisory committee left out of the loop

SHAFAQNA-Judge Responsible for the Supervisory Committee for the First constituency in the Capital Governorate was preparing to announce the vote results which are supposed to be confidential, but was shocked by the journalists who informed her that the results had already been announced and published in all newspapers.

“How come?” was her first reaction, as she confirmed that neither her team nor herself have revealed the results to anyone. The journalists tried to calm her down since she was dumbfounded by the news, and told her that “they are rumors”, and so did her team, who happily repeated “rumors, rumors”. However, when she read the results, they were the same as those published in all newspapers.

Source : Bahrain Mirror

