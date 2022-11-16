Muslim Mental Health App wins prize in G20 summit

SHAFAQNA-An application integrating psychology with Islam has won the second prize for the Social Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit in Germany.

Presented by Omar Khan, the app is designed for the half a billion people in the global Muslim community who are going through mental health challenges, Muslim Link reported.

Khan was part of the Canadian delegation at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit and presented his team’s creation – Rūh.

