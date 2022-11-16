English
International Shia News Agency

Muslim Mental Health App wins prize in G20 summit

0
Muslim Mental Health App

SHAFAQNA-An application integrating psychology with Islam has won the second prize for the Social Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit in Germany.

Presented by Omar Khan, the app is designed for the half a billion people in the global Muslim community who are going through mental health challenges, Muslim Link reported.

Khan was part of the Canadian delegation at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit and presented his team’s creation – Rūh.

Source: aboutislam

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

G20 leaders agree to work together to avoid Afghanistan humanitarian crisis

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Families of imprisoned activists appealed to the world for help

asadian

Erdogan & Salman agree to continue talks to develop relations

asadian

MEPs call on EU to downgrade presence at G20 summit

asadian

Saudi postpones G20 meeting, suspends international flights

asadian

Global criticism to Bin Salman’s warm welcome at G20 summit

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.