Top Muslim players to watch in World Cup 2022 (1)

SHAFAQNA-World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Karim Benzema, France

Playing for the Spanish Real Madrid and the French national football team, Karim Benzema, 34, was named as a forward player in the French squad travelling to Qatar 2022.

Born in Lyon to Algerian parents, Benzema began his career with hometown club Olympique Lyonnais in 2005, contributing sporadically to three Ligue 1 title wins. He was named French Player of the Year by France Football four times.

For his performances in 2021 and 2022, Benzema was awarded the UEFA Player of the Year and the Ballon d’Or, becoming the fifth French player to have won this prestigious award.

