English
International Shia News Agency

Top Muslim players to watch in World Cup 2022 (1)

0
Top Muslim Players

SHAFAQNA-World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Karim Benzema, France

Playing for the Spanish Real Madrid and the French national football team, Karim Benzema, 34, was named as a forward player in the French squad travelling to Qatar 2022.

Born in Lyon to Algerian parents, Benzema began his career with hometown club Olympique Lyonnais in 2005, contributing sporadically to three Ligue 1 title wins. He was named French Player of the Year by France Football four times.

For his performances in 2021 and 2022, Benzema was awarded the UEFA Player of the Year and the Ballon d’Or, becoming the fifth French player to have won this prestigious award.

Source : aboutislam

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

World Cup 2022 fever takes over

asadian

How much money will players and clubs get for playing at World cup 2022?

asadian

Qatar to Europe ahead of World Cup 2022: We won’t tolerate racism & hate speech

asadian

World Cup 2022: International security forces arrive in Qatar

asadian

Qatar renews support for UN’s counter-terrorism efforts

asadian

Qatari activists ‘shocked’ over Tel Aviv direct flights for World Cup 2022

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.