Most beautiful Adhan competition held in Bahrain

The Sunni Awqaf Organization of Bahrain organized the event, which concluded in a ceremony on Tuesday night, BNA reported.

More than 300 contenders showcased their beautiful voices and their talents in recitation of Adhan at the contest.

Head of the organization Rashid bin Muhammad Fatis al-Hajeri said at the closing ceremony that the competition was aimed at promoting Adhan recitation.

He said muezzins who have a beautiful voice and are also well-versed in religious teachings are better accepted by worshippers at mosques.

According to al-Hajeri, 10 to 13 new mosques are built in Bahrain every year that need muezzins, preachers and prayer leaders.

Organizing such contests helps in choosing those qualified for these jobs and employing them in religious centers and institutions, he added.

He went on to say that the organization plans to hold educational courses for prayer leaders, preachers and muezzins who have recently began working in these positions.

At the closing ceremony, 40 prayer leaders from different parts of Bahrain were also honored for their good job.

Source: IQNA