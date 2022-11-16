Philippines: House declares Feb. 1 as National Hijab Day

SHAFAQNA- The Philippines House of Representatives approved a bill on Tuesday, declaring first day of February of every year as the National Hijab Day .

With 274 votes in favor, House members approved House Bill (HB) 5693 or the National Hijab Day bill. It is a consolidation of HBs 1363, 3725, and 5736.

Authored by Maguindanao Rep. Bai Dimple Mastura, Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman, Lanao del Norte 1st District Rep. Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo and other lawmakers, the measure aims to encourage women to wear the hijab, stop discrimination of those who practice the culture, and remove misconceptions.

“The State recognizes the role of women in nation-building and shall ensure the fundamental equality of women and men before the law. The free exercise and enjoyment of religious profession and worship, without discrimination and or preference, shall be forever allowed,” the bill’s explanatory note said.

“The National Hijab Day shall be observed on every first day of February to showcase hijabis’ rights and the Muslim tradition of wearing a hijab. Muslim and non-Muslim women shall be encouraged to don the hijab on this day,” it added.

According to the bill, a “hijab” refers to “a veil that covers the head and chest, which is particularly worn by a Muslim female beyond the age of puberty in the presence of adult males outside of their immediate family.” The term is also used to describe any head, face, or body covering worn by Muslim women “that conforms to a certain standard of modesty.”

A hijabi, on the other hand, is a Muslim woman wearing a hijab.

“Government institutions, schools, and the private sector shall be encouraged to observe this event in a manner that promotes understanding and awareness among its employees and students of the objective of the campaign,” the measure said.

The measure also mandates the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos as the lead agency in promoting and raising consciousness about the practice of wearing a hijab.

“It shall conduct activities that shall aim to deepen understanding of the hijab as a lifestyle choice amongst Muslim women. To this end, it may conduct fora, information dissemination campaigns and other educational drives to effectively meet the objectives of this Act,” it added.

Source: IQNA