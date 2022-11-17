English
Canada: Food banks with record-breaking visits

SHAFAQNA-Food bank use is at an all-time high in Canada, the head of Food Banks Canada said Wednesday.

“This year, we are seeing a trend that we have not previously observed,” the organization said in its “Hunger Count Report for 2022.”

“Despite the unemployment rate being at 5.3 per cent, food banks visits are the highest they have ever been.”

The report provided a “snapshot” of usage that showed almost 1.5 million visits to food banks in March. That is an increase of 15% for the same period in 2021.

