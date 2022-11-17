English
International Shia News Agency

Five martyred in “terrorist” attack in Southern Iran

0
terrorist attack in iran

SHAFAQNA-Unknown gunman opened fire at people and law enforcement forces in the town of Izeh, in Iran’s southern province of Khuzestan on Wednesday night.

At least five people were martyred and 15 more wounded after terrorists, who had entered Izeh, opened fire at the central market of the town, according to an informed source.

The source said that following a call by anti-revolution groups on people to take to the streets, terrorists misused that opportunity and conducted the terror attack in the town of Izeh.

On October 26, a gunman opened fire at pilgrims at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz, killing 13 people including women and children.

The Daesh terror group claimed that attack.

Source : IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Russia calls on Iran & Saudi Arabia to resolve differences through dialogue

asadian

USA: IHW’s Imam condemns barbaric bloodshed by Daesh terrorists against worshipers in Shiraz

asadian

UN slams terrorist attack in Shiraz

asadian

Video: Moment when terrorist entered Shah Cheragh’s holy shrine

asadian

Professor of Orientalism: “ISIS have murdered over a dozen innocent worshippers in Shiraz”

asadian

Iran: Death toll of terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh’s holy shrine in Shiraz mounts to15

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.