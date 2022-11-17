Five martyred in “terrorist” attack in Southern Iran

At least five people were martyred and 15 more wounded after terrorists, who had entered Izeh, opened fire at the central market of the town, according to an informed source.

The source said that following a call by anti-revolution groups on people to take to the streets, terrorists misused that opportunity and conducted the terror attack in the town of Izeh.

On October 26, a gunman opened fire at pilgrims at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz, killing 13 people including women and children.

The Daesh terror group claimed that attack.