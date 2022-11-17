World Cup 2022: FIFA & FIFPRO launch social media protection service

SHAFAQNA- “#FIFPRO and @FIFAcom are set to launch a social media protection service to shield players from hate speech at this #FIFAWorldCup,” FIFPRO tweeted.

Through SMPS, all players from all 32 participating member associations at the FIFA World Cup will have access to a dedicated monitoring, reporting and moderation service designed to minimise visibility of hate speech aimed at them on social media and, therefore, protecting both players and their fans from online abuse during the tournament.