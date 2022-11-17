English
Germany: Nearly 38% of students face imminent poverty

students face imminent poverty

SHAFAQNA- Almost 38 percent of students in Germany were at risk of poverty last year, the Federal Statistical Office reported. The risk of poverty was even higher among students who lived alone or exclusively with fellow students (76.1%), Anadolu news agency reported.

Based on the statistics, students had to dig deep into their pockets when it came to housing costs: The average proportion of housing costs in the disposable household income for students was 31.6% and thus significantly higher than the housing costs for the entire population (23.3%).

