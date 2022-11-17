Thailand appoints first Muslim woman governor

SHAFAQNA-Thailand has appointed the first Muslim woman governor, a sign of “improvement of Muslim women in politics,” according to observers.

Pateemoh Sadeeyamu, 57, has been appointed as the new governor of southern Pattani province.

The Thai Cabinet approved the elevation on Tuesday.

With a career spanning almost 29 years at the Interior Ministry of the Buddhist-majority nation, she earlier served as deputy governor of Narathiwat province.

“This is a huge development. Being a Muslim and a woman holds many challenges in Thai politics,” Yasmin Sattar, vice dean for Academic, Research and Foreign Affairs at Prince of Songkla University, Pattani, told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

“We could see the improvement of Muslim women in politics,” Sattar said of Sadeeyamu.

Of the 77 provinces, four southern provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and Songkla have seen conflicts for several decades with National Revolutionary Front as the main rebel group.

