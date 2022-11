SHAFAQNA-Lebanon’s Parliament convened Thursday for the sixth time and failed again to elect a president, with the post vacant since the mandate of Michel Aoun expired last month.

Change MP Elias Jradeh said that the homeland is more important than the constitution, urging for an open dialogue, and saying that vacuum is unacceptable. Change MP Melhem Khalaf suggested open sessions until quorum is reached.

Source : naharnet