SHAFAQNA-French President Emmaneul Macron said politicising sports is “a very bad idea”, as Qatar faces growing criticism from the Western ahead of its hosting of the World Cup 2022.

The statements were published by the AFP ​​on Thursday, just days ahead of the major tournament, where France will compete for glory again after claiming the 2018 trophy in Russia.

France repeatedly faced scrutiny for its treatment of Muslims and immigrants.

Source : dohanews