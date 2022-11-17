World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (2)

SHAFAQNA-World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Ousmane Dembele, France

Demble is a French professional footballer who plays as a winger for La Liga club Barcelona and the France national team. He was born in Vernon to Mauritanian-Senegalese mother and a Malian father.

Dembélé began his career at Rennes before joining Dortmund in 2016. After winning 20 caps and scoring five goals at youth level, Dembélé made his senior international debut for France in 2016. He was a member of the France squad that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, also featuring at UEFA Euro 2020. Dembele has also been named in France’s squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Source : aboutislam